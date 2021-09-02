Published: 10:47 AM September 2, 2021 Updated: 10:57 AM September 2, 2021

A van was stolen from The Crescent in Littleport on Wednesday, September 1. Cambridgeshire police have since been told. - Credit: Google Maps

Police officers are on the hunt for a van which was stolen from an East Cambridgeshire village last night.

The white Ford Transit van was stolen from The Crescent in Littleport on Wednesday evening.

Ellie Powles, niece of van owner Colin Brown, said that two people were involved in the theft and has since seen her social media appeal to retrieve the van shared multiple times.

“The van, registration FG66 NKW, was stolen from The Crescent at around 8.30pm,” Ellie said.

“They were going to try and track down the van, but I suspect the plates will have been changed by now and it’s been hot-wired so I’m not sure what state it will be in.”

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.12pm on September 1 with reports that a white Ford Transit van had been stolen by two men from the driveway of a house on The Crescent, Littleport.

"An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report quoting reference 35/58650/21.

Anyone without internet access should call 101 and always dial 999 in an emergency.