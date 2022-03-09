News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Knuckleduster and knife found during police search of Greater Anglia trains

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 11:01 AM March 9, 2022
British Transport Police officers on a Greater Anglia train in Essex

Police searched passengers on the line between Ely, Cambridge, Stansted Airport and London Liverpool Street - Credit: Essex Police/British Transport Police

Weapons have been found after a search operation on trains between Cambridgeshire, Essex and London.

Essex Police and British Transport Police seized a knife, a knuckleduster and a hammer during the operation on Monday, March 7.

One of nine searches which British Transport Police and Essex Police carried out on trains and at stations

One of nine searches which British Transport Police and Essex Police carried out on trains and at stations - Credit: Essex Police/British Transport Police

The items were found on Greater Anglia passengers who were travelling on the line between Ely, Cambridge, Stansted Airport and London Liverpool Street.

Sergeant Kevin Buck, from British Transport Police, has said safety if his number one priority for passengers.

Sergeant Buck said: "Keeping passengers safe as they travel is our top priority, so we conduct unpredictable patrols like this day and night across the railway.

"We regularly work together with Essex Police to achieve positive results.

"In this case, a number of dangerous weapons being removed from the railway."

Police conducted nine searches in total, operating out of stations in Harlow, Essex.

As well as uncovering the knife, knuckleduster and hammer, a police spokesperson said that two people were arrested.

Among them was an 18-year-old man from Cheshunt, Hertfordshire who was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

He has accepted an adult caution.

