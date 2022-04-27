Darryl Preston, Cambridgeshire police and crime commissioner, wants residents to come forward with ideas as part of the government's community payback scheme. - Credit: Terry Harris

Residents across Cambridgeshire are being encouraged to think of new ways in how offenders can benefit their local communities.

They are also being asked what unpaid work is carried out by offenders in their area as part of the government’s community payback scheme.

Darryl Preston, Cambridgeshire police and crime commissioner, said: “In my police and crime plan, I pledged to work with partners to tackle re-offending and the community payback scheme does that.”

Mr Preston's plea comes after visiting a community garden in Cambridgeshire which has been improved during the Covid-19 pandemic by payback teams.

He added: “Nobody knows the needs of the area more than local people and I am therefore appealing to you to propose local projects.”

To be considered, the work must benefit the local community, not take paid work away from others and not make a profit.

To put your ideas for the payback scheme forward, visit: https://www.gov.uk/nominate-community-payback-project