News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Police chief's plea to help offenders benefit your area

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:12 AM April 27, 2022
Darryl Preston, Cambridgeshire police and crime commissioner, wants residents to come forward

Darryl Preston, Cambridgeshire police and crime commissioner, wants residents to come forward with ideas as part of the government's community payback scheme. - Credit: Terry Harris

Residents across Cambridgeshire are being encouraged to think of new ways in how offenders can benefit their local communities. 

They are also being asked what unpaid work is carried out by offenders in their area as part of the government’s community payback scheme. 

Darryl Preston, Cambridgeshire police and crime commissioner, said: “In my police and crime plan, I pledged to work with partners to tackle re-offending and the community payback scheme does that.” 

Mr Preston's plea comes after visiting a community garden in Cambridgeshire which has been improved during the Covid-19 pandemic by payback teams.

He added: “Nobody knows the needs of the area more than local people and I am therefore appealing to you to propose local projects.” 

To be considered, the work must benefit the local community, not take paid work away from others and not make a profit. 

To put your ideas for the payback scheme forward, visit: https://www.gov.uk/nominate-community-payback-project

Darryl Preston
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

Gothic House, Cottenham, which was subject of enforcement action four years ago

South Cambridgeshire District Council

'Bubble wrap' Gothic House an eyesore say villagers

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Sandy outside CLS Asian Street Food in Soham

Food and Drink

Family hope flavours of eastern Asia spurs success at new takeaway

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
This bin at Soham Recreation Ground was set alight on April 20 after hot burning 'BBQ' ashes were placed straight into it.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

‘BBQ’ sets bin alight causing £600 worth of damage

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Its Old West River setting means the Wilburton property benefits from fishing and mooring rights.

Hot Properties

See inside this former pub once owned by celebrities in east Cambridgeshire

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon