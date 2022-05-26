News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Up to £5,000 available to help make our communities safer

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:02 AM May 26, 2022
Updated: 11:03 AM May 26, 2022
Cllr Lis Every of East Cambridgeshire's Community Safety Partnership

Cllr Lis Every, of East Cambridgeshire's Community Safety Partnership, believes the new safer communities fund will help extend initiatives further across the district. - Credit: ECDC

Up to £5,000 will be made available to help tackle crimes including fly tipping and anti-social behaviour across Cambridgeshire. 

A Safer Communities Fund, launched by police and crime commissioner Darryl Preston, aims to help Community Safety Partnership (CSP) initiatives trying to tackle crimes in each of the county’s six districts. 

“People repeatedly raise with me their concerns about so called low-level crime; it’s not low-level when it has such a big impact on the lives of so many,” said Mr Preston. 

“I have been working to empower our CSPs and the new Safer Communities Fund will provide them with additional tools to tackle the issues that matter most to our communities.” 

CSPs are made up of representatives from the police, local authorities, fire and rescue services, health and probation services. 

Examples of funding include local initiatives to reduce anti-social behaviour, short-term additional resources to increase visibility, tackle fly tipping and days of action within specific locations. 

Mattress fly tipped in East Cambridgeshire

Community Safety Partnerships can bid for up to £5,000 under a new fund launched by Darryl Preston to help tackle crime in local communities, such as fly tipping. - Credit: ECDC

Cllr Lis Every, of the East Cambridgeshire CSP, said: “This Fund will provide us with the opportunity to develop and extend our initiatives into more parishes.  

“It will also allow us to take on board other lines of work to keep our communities safe.” 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon