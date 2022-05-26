Up to £5,000 available to help make our communities safer
- Credit: ECDC
Up to £5,000 will be made available to help tackle crimes including fly tipping and anti-social behaviour across Cambridgeshire.
A Safer Communities Fund, launched by police and crime commissioner Darryl Preston, aims to help Community Safety Partnership (CSP) initiatives trying to tackle crimes in each of the county’s six districts.
“People repeatedly raise with me their concerns about so called low-level crime; it’s not low-level when it has such a big impact on the lives of so many,” said Mr Preston.
“I have been working to empower our CSPs and the new Safer Communities Fund will provide them with additional tools to tackle the issues that matter most to our communities.”
CSPs are made up of representatives from the police, local authorities, fire and rescue services, health and probation services.
Examples of funding include local initiatives to reduce anti-social behaviour, short-term additional resources to increase visibility, tackle fly tipping and days of action within specific locations.
Cllr Lis Every, of the East Cambridgeshire CSP, said: “This Fund will provide us with the opportunity to develop and extend our initiatives into more parishes.
“It will also allow us to take on board other lines of work to keep our communities safe.”