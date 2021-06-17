Published: 4:18 PM June 17, 2021 Updated: 4:29 PM June 17, 2021

An eagle-eyed resident helped police catch three men suspected of breaking into a building site in Field End, Witchford. - Credit: Google Maps

An eagle-eyed member of the public proved key to catching three men suspected of breaking into a building site.

Cambridgeshire police were informed by the resident to reports of a break-in at the building site in Field End, Witchford yesterday evening (Wednesday).

Officers arrived to find no suspects, who were deemed to steal fencing and other wood as well as breaking a lock, but were not to be denied.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.04pm with reports of three people breaking into a building site.

“A vehicle suspected of being involved was later stopped on the A1(M) near Sawtry.

“Three men from Peterborough, aged 32, 34 and 43, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft and were later released under investigation.”

The spokesperson added: “The 43-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police.”