Police release CCTV image of two men in Ely supermarket

Harry Goodman

Published: 4:48 PM October 20, 2022
The men stole over £1,200 of goods from an Ely Sainsbury's.

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after more than £1,000 worth of items were stolen from a supermarket in Ely.

At about 5.10pm on Tuesday, Olay beauty and Nicorette nicotine products, with a total value of £1,282, were stolen from Sainsbury’s in Lisle Lane.

Anyone with information, or who recognises the men, should report it on the force website using reference 35/75931/22. Anyone without internet access should call 101. 

