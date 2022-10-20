Police release CCTV image of two men in Ely supermarket
Published: 4:48 PM October 20, 2022
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after more than £1,000 worth of items were stolen from a supermarket in Ely.
At about 5.10pm on Tuesday, Olay beauty and Nicorette nicotine products, with a total value of £1,282, were stolen from Sainsbury’s in Lisle Lane.
Anyone with information, or who recognises the men, should report it on the force website using reference 35/75931/22. Anyone without internet access should call 101.