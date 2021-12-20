Burwell Fox where three men were attacked A GoFundMe appeal has been launched to help the victims - Credit: Archant

An appeal has been launched to help the victims of a pub stabbing in which a man has been charged with attempted murder.

Jason Jones, 38, of Dalzells Lane, Burwell, appeared before Huntingdon magistrates on Saturday (December 18) following the attacks at The Fox pub on Thursday evening (December 16).

The GoFundMe appeal has so far raised £2,000.

It was set up by to support one of the victims but he has told friends he wants the money shared with the other two who were also injured.



Cambridgeshire police said three men were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge “with serious but not life-threatening injuries”.



Jones was charged with three counts of attempted murder and the case has been adjourned to Cambridge Crown Court on 17 January 17.

In a GoFundMe post the organiser said the family of the victim named “will be contacting the other victims involved as he would like to share all donations with the other two”.

The post says the named victim was a private person but needs time to recover “from the horrific stab wounds he endured”.

The man had dropped into the pub on his way home from work and tried to stop an attack on two others.



And “in doing so has received substantial injuries to his arms, face, hands and chest, including a punctured lung”.

The appeal organiser says the injuries are going to take some time to heal and the risk of infection is too high for him to return to work.

The hope is to raise enough money to help him pay bills “without stress or worrying while he recovers”.





The appeal organiser says they are “hopeful that family, friends and the local community will get behind me and make the next stages of this journey easier” for the victim and his family.

“Every donation will help, no matter how small.

“I thank you for taking the time to read this and hope that I can raise the support needed.”



One donor to the GoFundMe page said: “I’ve lived in Burwell for 20 plus years and never felt unsafe.

“This guy is a hero in my eyes because what he did by stepping in when he did shows real courage and strength.”

