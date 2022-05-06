Omar Camara-Taborda killed an 89-year-old cyclist in Cambridge while holding a fraudulent Portuguese driving license - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A van driver who killed an 89-year-old cyclist has been jailed.

Omar Camara-Taborda, of Percival Street, Peterborough, held a fraudulent Portuguese driving license when he knocked Kenneth Turner off his bike on March 25, 2020.

The 33-year-old driver actually held a UK provisional license and lied to his insurer.

He was found guilty of causing death by careless driving at Peterborough Crown Court, where he also admitted charges of fraud and possession a false ID document with intent.

The same court sentenced Camara-Taborda, aged 33, to prison for one year and one month yesterday (Thursday, May 5).

Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said that many fatal road incidents are "avoidable".

"It’s incredibly sad when we have to attend incidents where drivers have made a mistake resulting in tragedy," said DS Dollard.

"It is vital that people drive in a safe, considerate way to prevent awful instances like this in future."

Camara-Taborda was finishing his shift when he killed Kenneth Turner, of Humberstone Road, Cambridge.

He was driving on Newmarket Road and approached the A1134 Barnwell Road roundabout.

Camara-Taborda failed to see the 89-year-old cyclist and crashed into him.

The cyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to hospital but died the following day due to multiple traumatic injuries.

When Cambridgeshire Police officers attended the incident, Camara-Taborda claimed he left his driving license at the delivery depot where he worked.

He attended Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough the following day, where he handed officers a fraudulent Portuguese license.

Checks with the DVLA revealed Camara-Taborda did not hold a full UK license.

He also failed to disclose a previous motoring conviction and penalty points to his insurer.

He gave a "no comment" interview to police, despite telling officers at the scene that he was driving the van, and he didn't see the cyclist until the last moment.

Along with his prison sentence, Peterborough Crown Court disqualified the courier from driving for two and a half years.

If he wants to drive again, he must take an extended re-test.

The fake license must be forfeited and destroyed.