The fatal incident happened on the A10, Ely Road, Waterbeach, on January 22 when a grey Mazda 2 was in collision with a white Renault Master van. - Credit: Supplied/Family

A 74-year-old woman has been charged with causing the death of five-month-old Louis Thorold in a crash on the A10 in Cambridgeshire last year.

Shelagh Robertson is accused of causing the death by careless driving after the crash in Waterbeach on January 22.

She gave no indication of her plea at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court to the single charge of causing the infant’s death by careless driving this morning.

Robertson, of Stables Yard, Waterbeach, was said to have been driving a Mazda 2 car on the A10 at the junction with Car Dyke Road.

She spoke only to confirm her personal details and to give no indication of plea, also asking the court clerk to repeat some of what she said as she struggled to hear.

Baby Louis’ parents, Chris Thorold and Rachael Thorold, listened to the brief hearing from the public gallery.

Mrs Thorold suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Robertson was bailed to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on March 17.

Last year, Mr Thorold paid tribute to his son in a statement released through police.

He said: “We will love you always, our little Louis.

“You were only with us for a short time, but you made us the happiest people in the world.

“I cannot describe how heartbroken we are that you are gone.

“You are such a happy little boy and your joyful smile and laughter will never leave us.”