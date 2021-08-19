Published: 2:59 PM August 19, 2021

Paedophile Ian Taylor, of Bayford Place, Cambridge has been jailed for more than a year for sexually touching a schoolgirl. - Credit: POLICE

A paedophile who sexually touched a schoolgirl has been jailed for more than a year.

Ian Taylor, 53, assaulted the young girl in the early hours of 21 December.

The offence only came to light when the girl confided in a family member.

In interview, Taylor admitted the offence and told officers he was drunk.

Paedophile Ian Taylor, of Bayford Place, Cambridge has been jailed for more than a year for sexually touching a schoolgirl. - Credit: POLICE

He appeared remorseful, admitted touching the girl was inappropriate and said he was depressed at the time.

You may also want to watch:

He was later served a postal requisition charging him with assaulting a girl under the age of 13.

He admitted the offence at a previous hearing and was sentenced to one year and ten months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (18 August).

Taylor, of Bayford Place, Cambridge, was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years and handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for the same timeframe to monitor his future behaviour.

Detective Sergeant Greg Stanley said: “I commend the courage of this young child in coming forward and speaking out.

"Without her bravery Taylor may have carried on offending.

“I hope this outcome brings closure for the victim and her family and allows them to move forward with their lives.

“Child abuse comes in various forms and can affect anyone.

"Whether you’re a victim, friend or adult, it’s everyone’s responsibility to help stop the abuse and tell someone.

“We urge all members of the public to be aware of adults who pay an unusual amount of attention to a child.

"Sharing any concerns, no matter how small, can make all the difference.”

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to a child, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law.



