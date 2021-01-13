Published: 5:36 PM January 13, 2021

A man found with 15,000 indecent images and videos of children – plus a 170 page ‘paedophile manual’ - has been spared jail.

Brandon Lynch, 21, was at his home on May 24, 2019, when Cambridgeshire police raided it. They had evidence he had been downloading illegal content.

During a search, police seized five electrical items and seven mobile phones.

Analysis of the devices revealed 15,260 indecent images and videos of children.

Of these, 4,528 were category A – the most severe. In addition, 456 images or videos were identified that were classed as either prohibited, extreme or were indicative of a sexual interest in children.

A 170-page ‘paedophile manual’ was also found on an external hard drive belonging to Lynch.

He was voluntarily interviewed about the content, but replied “no comment” to all questions.

Lynch was charged and later admitted three counts of making indecent images of children, possessing a prohibited image of a child, possessing a paedophile manual and three counts of possessing extreme pornographic images.

Today (January 13) at Cambridge Crown Court Lynch, who lived in the Mill Road area of Cambridge, was sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for two years.

He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years, placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years and ordered to complete 50 days of rehabilitation activity requirement.

DC Scott Bowden said: “The content discovered on Lynch’s devices was both disturbing and utterly disgraceful.

“The images and videos depicted some of the most vulnerable in our society being subjected to horrendous abuse.

“I’m pleased his behaviour was uncovered and he has appeared before the courts for his crimes.

“Sexual Harm Prevention Orders allow officers to conduct regular unannounced checks to ensure people are not breaching the stipulations, which include restricting use of the internet and access to electronic devices.”