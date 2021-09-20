Published: 10:55 PM September 20, 2021

Matthew Dunn, 24, was caught when police were told he had uploaded images of children - Credit: Cambs Police

A sex offender was jailed for 16 months after being found with 76 of the most serious child abuse images.

Matthew Dunn, 24, was caught when police were told he had uploaded images of children.

Additional images were also uploaded by a third party to a Dropbox account linking back to Dunn.

DC Paul Baysting said: “Dunn clearly didn’t learn his lesson following an initial conviction and continued downloading and distributing this horrendous material.”

In November police raided his home in Swaynes Lane, Comberton

Matthew Dunn, 24, was caught when police were told he had uploaded images of children - Credit: Cambs Cops

You may also want to watch:

Two phones were seized and found to contain 377 indecent or prohibited images and videos of children. Of these, 76 were classed as category A – the most severe.

Failing to give officers access to his Dropbox account represented a breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) handed to Dunn in December 2016 when he was convicted of making and possessing indecent images of children.

He admitted distributing an indecent photo of a child, three counts of making an indecent photo of a child, possessing a prohibited image of a child and breaching his SHPO.

On September 7 at Cambridge Crown Court, he was jailed.