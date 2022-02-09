News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Christmas crackdown catches two drink drivers a DAY  

Daniel Mason

Published: 1:06 PM February 9, 2022
Updated: 2:15 PM February 9, 2022
Cambridgeshire Police catch a drink driver

That moment when Cambridgeshire Police spot what they described as “unconventional driving techniques” by the driver of this Mini. He was breathalysed and found to be twice the drink drive limit - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

On average two motorists a day were prosecuted by Cambridgeshire Police in December for drink driving.  

And they revealed the highest reading recorded was 131 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath– nearly four times the legal limit of 35. 

More than £8,000 in fines were handed out by magistrates and six offenders were ordered to carry out unpaid work for between 80 to 180 hours.  

Police stopped at least 1,700 vehicles across the county in December.  

Ten police operations focussed on the morning after as part of the month-long campaign. 

East Cambridgeshire with only two recorded the second lowest number of drink drivers sentenced and losing their licence.  

Five drink drivers in Fenland were caught and sentenced while Huntingdonshire saw 11 people sentenced.  

Peterborough recorded the highest number of drink drivers sentenced, with 14 people losing their licences.  

Three people were sentenced in Cambridge, while South Cambridgeshire had one drink driver lose their licence.  

“Out of those charged and sentenced so far, they have lost their licences for a combined total of almost 54 years,” said the police spokesperson.  

“One person was also jailed for eight weeks.”  

