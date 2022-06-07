More than 140 firearms were handed in to police over an 18-day period across three counties, including Cambridgeshire. - Credit: PA

A surrender campaign between Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire police forces saw 143 firearms given up, as well as over 1,400 rounds of ammunition between May 12-29.

Chief Superintendent Matt Thompson, firearms surrender campaign lead for all three forces, said: “This operation has seen a large number of weapons rendered safe from harm, including 58 viable firearms.”

The campaign aimed to encourage members of the public to hand in any unwanted or illegal firearms and not face prosecution.

One of the most notable weapons to be surrendered was a Frommer Stop self-loading pistol, taken from a German prisoner during World War Two.

Mr Thompson added: “Firearms incidents in our counties are thankfully rare occurrences, in no small part due to operations like this one, which demonstrate the continued willingness of the public to make meaningful contributions to public safety.”