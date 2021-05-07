Published: 10:16 PM May 7, 2021

A man suspected of drink driving was caught after twice crashing into the car of two off-duty police officers.

Gareth Hyde, 42, was driving erratically along Wisbech Road, Littleport, at about 1.20am on October 25, 2019, when he was seen by the officers.

They followed him and other officers were alerted. The off-duty officers stopped and Hyde continued along Church Lane.

Moments later, Hyde returned and reversed into the officers’ parked vehicle, forcing it into a bollard.

Hyde drove off but returned, crashing into the car for a second time and then drove off.

Hyde was tracked to his Plaines Lane, Littleport and arrested.

He pushed an officer down a flight of stairs after being refused a cigarette. Hyde admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and assaulting an emergency worker.

He was sentenced to 16 months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on May 4.

PC Jacob Townsend said: "Hyde's erratic behaviour put all road users in extreme danger and the consequences could have easily been much more severe.

"The violence and disrespect he then showed to the officer while under arrest was totally unacceptable.”