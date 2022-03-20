News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
New driver caught in Waterbeach without insurance, tax or MOT

Rosie Boon

Published: 11:03 AM March 20, 2022
The driver was caught driving illegally by the BCH road policing unit. 

A newly-passed driver has been caught driving without insurance by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing unit. 

The driver only had his licence for two days when he was caught driving illegally in Waterbeach, near Ely. The man was caught driving without insurance, tax or a valid MOT on his vehicle. 

He has been given 6 points on his licence which means he will most likely lose his licence. 

