East Cambs Police want to question this man about a 'confiscated' replica sword - Credit: Cambs Cops

Youngsters were robbed of a replica samurai sword by a passer-by who told them he was going to take it to a police station but never did.

East Cambridgeshire Police has issued CCTV images of a man they want to question in connection with the incident.

“Help Please - Who is this male?” said a post on the East Cambridgeshire Policing Facebook page.

“Officers in East Cambs are trying to identify the male in these images,” it says.

“A group of children attended Ely police station to report the theft of a ‘replica black handled Samurai sword in its sheath”.

Police said it happened at around 5.50pm on Tuesday (April 26) on Market Street, Ely.

“The male approached the group, took hold of the sword and stated that he was taking it to the police station,” said the police statement.

“It never arrived. No force was used during the theft”.

If you are able to identify the male, call 101 and quote investigation number 35/29028/22 or you can report it via email to: east-cambs-cops@cambs.police.uk