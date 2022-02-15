A family's white Burstner Fiat Nexo T720 Sovereign motorhome (pictured) was stolen from Carter Street in Fordham during the evening of February 13. - Credit: Credit: Supplied

A family has sent out an urgent appeal to trace their £40,000 white Burstner Fiat Nexo T720 Sovereign motorhome that was stolen from outside their home in Fordham on Sunday night (February 13).

The family said the thieves took the vehicle from their driveway in Carter Street.

“My parents bought it last summer. Police say that it may have been parked up somewhere quiet.” said their daughter.

“It’s not a small vehicle so should stand out if its parked up. We’d really like to find it so keep your eyes peeled.

“Its number plate is W50 NEW.”

Since the motorhome was stolen, the family has posted a photo of it on social media and it’s now circulating online.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “We were called yesterday morning (February 14) to reports of a theft of a motorhome from Carter Street, Fordham.

“The theft is believed to have taken place overnight. An investigation is underway, if you witnessed anything please contact us via our web-chat or 101 and quote 35/10881/22.”