The motorbike was 'speeding over 100mph' near Ely. - Credit: Twitter/@CambsCops

A motorcyclist was caught ‘speeding over 100mph’ past police officers near Ely.

Officers were forced into a high-speed pursuit in a bid to catch up with the rider in east Cambridgeshire on Saturday (May 14).

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing unit (BCH) stopped the motorbike, which was also sporting an illegal number plate.

They were not only reported for speeding, but the number plate too.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The motorbike was spotted speeding by our BCH officers who had to do over 100 mph to keep up near Ely.

“Not only was the rider reported for speeding, he also had an illegal number plate too.”

One resident said: “If they were doing 100mph to keep up with it, that means the motorcycle was doing more than 100mph.

“And these officers receive numerous hours of training and require authorisation for a pursuit. They're not maniacs. They're professionals.”