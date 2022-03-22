Over 80 per cent of stop searches in East Cambridgeshire between January 2021 and January this year were drug related. - Credit: Archant

Over 80 per cent of stop searches in East Cambridgeshire over a 12-month period were related to drugs.

Out of a total of 99 stop searches between January 2021 and January this year in the district, 82 were drug-related.

Figures over this period, from national policing website Police.uk, found drug-related stop searches to be most prominent in East Cambs in January 2021, with 19 incidents.

Since that month, drug-related stop searches dropped before rising to 15 in November last year.

According to data from Cambridgeshire Police, nearly 3,000 stop searches were conducted in the county last year.

Out of the 2,971 searches, 2,121 of those were drug-related which was the most prominent reason for the search.

In January 2021, 279 drug-related stop searches were carried out, before later dropping to a year low of 120 in July.

That figure then gradually increased over a four-month period to 199 by November, followed by a decline to 117 in December.