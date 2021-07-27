Video

Published: 10:22 AM July 27, 2021 Updated: 10:24 AM July 27, 2021

Milk thieves have been caught on camera in the south of Ely, stealing milk from resident's driveways. - Credit: Facebook User

Suspected milk thieves have been caught on camera stealing milk from the front of a house.

The south of Ely is the location where thieves are carrying out their work, after a resident’s milk along with the bottle holder were stolen from outside their house at 12:52am on Sunday morning (July 25).

CCTV footage captured by the victim’s ring doorbell shows the thieves walking up to the property and grabbing the milk, before making a run for it away onto the streets.

The resident said: “It happened about a minute after it was dropped off, so clearly they were following the delivery truck.

“I have absolutely no idea why someone would hang around at midnight just to steal some milk!

“I’m not that fussed about the milk, I just find it strange.”

The victim has now posted the footage on Facebook to remind people to be vigilant.

One person commented saying: “We’ve had this happen a few times recently at work.

“It happened Sunday night (July 25) too.”