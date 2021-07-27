News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Video

Caught on camera: milk thieves strike in the city

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:22 AM July 27, 2021    Updated: 10:24 AM July 27, 2021
Milk thieves have been caught on camera in the south of Ely, stealing milk from resident's driveways.

Milk thieves have been caught on camera in the south of Ely, stealing milk from resident's driveways. - Credit: Facebook User

Suspected milk thieves have been caught on camera stealing milk from the front of a house. 

The south of Ely is the location where thieves are carrying out their work, after a resident’s milk along with the bottle holder were stolen from outside their house at 12:52am on Sunday morning (July 25). 

CCTV footage captured by the victim’s ring doorbell shows the thieves walking up to the property and grabbing the milk, before making a run for it away onto the streets. 

The resident said: “It happened about a minute after it was dropped off, so clearly they were following the delivery truck. 

“I have absolutely no idea why someone would hang around at midnight just to steal some milk! 

You may also want to watch:

“I’m not that fussed about the milk, I just find it strange.” 

The victim has now posted the footage on Facebook to remind people to be vigilant. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Have a BREW-TIFUL day says the pub with a giant tea cup outside  
  2. 2 Drink driver fleeing traffic cops overturns before being arrested
  3. 3 Cash stolen and till broken in fourth break-in at Co-op store in four months
  1. 4 'Father' found guilty of murdering his teenage daughter
  2. 5 Man dies after lorry crashes into trees
  3. 6 30,000 watch Facebook confrontation of alleged paedophile
  4. 7 144 runners and 29 volunteers: First parkrun back is a huge success
  5. 8 Paedophile caught by cops after preying on 'teenage girls' online
  6. 9 Superb acting, singing and dancing at KD Theatre musical
  7. 10 Kevin’s powerful testimony challenges us to #DoTheRightThing  

One person commented saying: “We’ve had this happen a few times recently at work. 

“It happened Sunday night (July 25) too.” 

Ely News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Barclays Bank on Broad Street, March has closed its doors today (July 23) - the third Fenland branch to do so in two years.

Alternative banking available as local branch closes

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia train

British Transport Police | Updated

Person dies after being struck by a train near Cambridge

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Whittlesey Aquapark. , Whittlesey Tuesday 20 July 2021. Picture by Terry Harris.

Fenland District Council

Aquapark boss hits back at threat of enforcement

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Welney Wetland Centre, near Wisbech

Days Out Guide | Gallery

7 of the prettiest villages to visit in East Cambs and Fenland

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon