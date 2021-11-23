Krzysztof Kusmierczyk and Kamil Mielniczck were arrested at Witchford Recycling Centre (pictured) after thefts at the site and Wisbech recycling centre on Boleness Road. - Credit: Google Maps

Two men charged with 21 counts of thefts at recycling centres in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire are due in court today (Tuesday).

Krzysztof Kusmierczyk and Kamil Mielniczck were arrested at Witchford Recycling Centre on November 21 after thefts at the site and Wisbech recycling centre on Boleness Road.

Kusmierczyk, 29, of Coldhorn Crescent, Wisbech, has been charged with 15 counts of theft between September 7 and November 21.

Mielniczck, 27, of no fixed abode, has been charged with six counts of theft between the same time period.

Both men will appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court.