Removed memorial plaque returns home thanks to resident
- Credit: Sharon Ludman
A memorial plaque that was removed from its usual location over the weekend has returned back home thanks to a helpful resident.
Sharon Ludman's partner Grant Williams was on his morning walk in Swaffham Bulbeck on March 27 when he found the plaque in memory of Dr Mark Towriss at the edge of a farmer's field next to the B1102.
The plaque is usually located in front of a tree at the Denny near the play park.
“He found it stuck in soil on the corner of Commerical End,” said Sharon.
After finding the plaque, Grant continued on his walk towards the turning for Abbey Lane and found there were a couple of glass bottles along the path.
“I can only assume that the young children that hang around the park had a few drinks there on Saturday night (March 26) and decided to take the plaque and move it,” she said.
“Grant returned the plaque to the tree, but it would be helpful if anyone local has a mallet or something they can knock the plaque into the ground with to secure it better.”
Most Read
- 1 Restaurateur says new Ely outlet will have 'Latino vibe'
- 2 Couple left 'horrified' after £700 insect sculpture theft
- 3 Driver rushed to hospital after smashing into house in Fordham
- 4 Ely East becomes drugs hotspot for East Cambs over three years
- 5 Burglar and sidekick sentenced after leaving mark at Ely crime scene
- 6 Ian Huntley: Who is the Soham murderer and where is he now?
- 7 Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Cambridgeshire
- 8 Louis Thorold's mum 'slowly coming back together' after A10 crash
- 9 Drunk driver crashed Citroen off road and into hedge near Cambridge
- 10 £655k green cycleway could link Soham rail station with Wicken Fen
Both Sharon, Grant and fellow residents are thankful the plaque was placed somewhere it could be seen and not thrown into a hedge.