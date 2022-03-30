This memorial plaque was returned to its usual location at the Denny near the play park after a resident found it at the edge of a farmer's field during their morning walk on March 27. - Credit: Sharon Ludman

A memorial plaque that was removed from its usual location over the weekend has returned back home thanks to a helpful resident.

Sharon Ludman's partner Grant Williams was on his morning walk in Swaffham Bulbeck on March 27 when he found the plaque in memory of Dr Mark Towriss at the edge of a farmer's field next to the B1102.

The plaque is usually located in front of a tree at the Denny near the play park.

“He found it stuck in soil on the corner of Commerical End,” said Sharon.

After finding the plaque, Grant continued on his walk towards the turning for Abbey Lane and found there were a couple of glass bottles along the path.

This memorial plaque was found at the edge of a farmer's field next to the B1102 in Swaffham Bulbeck on March 27. It has since been returned to its usual location in front of a tree at the Denny near the play park. - Credit: Sharon Ludman

“I can only assume that the young children that hang around the park had a few drinks there on Saturday night (March 26) and decided to take the plaque and move it,” she said.

“Grant returned the plaque to the tree, but it would be helpful if anyone local has a mallet or something they can knock the plaque into the ground with to secure it better.”

Both Sharon, Grant and fellow residents are thankful the plaque was placed somewhere it could be seen and not thrown into a hedge.

Grant Williams returned this memorial plaque to its usual location in front of a tree at the Denny on Swaffham Bulbeck after finding it in a farmer's field on his walk. - Credit: Sharon Ludman



