Joe Tumner, 32, of All Saints Close in March, has been jailed after glassing another man in the head following a fight at the Red Lion Pub in March during a Halloween party. - Credit: Archant

A man who glassed another man in the head after a fight at a pub during a Halloween party has been jailed.

Joe Tumner, 32, of All Saints Close in March was arrested after police were called to the Red Lion pub in the town’s High Street on October 26, 2019.

Reports had been made to them about a fight between him and fellow defendant Gary Ladds.

At about 10pm, Ladds, 38, was drinking in the beer garden with his partner when a fight broke out between him and Tumner.

Both were drunk, and Ladds’ partner tried to intervene but Tumner picked up a glass and glassed Ladds in the head, causing cuts around his face.

A television inside the bar was them damaged by a barstool leg after Tumner went back inside and smashed the stool before returning to the beer garden, where he gestured aggresively towards bystanders.

Other people tried to remove Tumner from the pub but he continued to be aggressive and Ladds threw glasses and bottles at him after he had retreated behind the bar.

Tumner also began throwing glasses and bottles back at Ladds, one of which struck a barmaid on the wrist.

A glass also struck a man sitting in the beer garden, giving him a split eyebrow and a cut to his chin.

At Peterborough Crown Court on July 29, Tumner was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison after being convicted of actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Ladds, of Salem Court, Chatteris, received a 16-week sentence, suspended for 18 months, after being convicted of affray and criminal damage.

Detective Sergeant, Marc Bates, said: “This was an extremely frightening incident for so many innocent bystanders who were out enjoying a Saturday evening.

“Both Tumner and Ladds were incredibly reckless in their behaviour, throwing glasses and bottles at each other, and endangering people inside the pub.

“I hope Tumner will reflect and learn from his shocking actions and Ladds should take his suspended prison sentence as a firm warning and learn from his actions that night.”