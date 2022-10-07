A man believed to be connected to an attempted burglary in Ely is wanted by police. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man believed to have been involved in an attempted burglary has been earmarked by police.

The man is pictured as a white male with short dark hair, black hooded jumper, denim jeans and riding a bicycle.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We would like to speak to him in connection with an attempted burglary in Barton Road, Ely, last month.

“The incident happened between 1.15pm on September 16 and 8.35pm on September 20.”

The spokesperson added that nobody was hurt, but it is unclear if the man was accompanied by anyone else during the attempted burglary.

If you have any more information, contact Cambridgeshire Police online at: https://bit.ly/3ymldeo quoting crime reference number: 35/68266/22.

Cambridgeshire Police have highlighted ways to prevent residents from being burgled.

These include adding CCTV to your home, installing a burglar alarm system and external lighting.

For more advice, visit the police website at: https://bit.ly/3rIsEsA.