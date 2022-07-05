News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Man 'upskirted' teenage shopper

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 2:49 PM July 5, 2022
A man with ear pods in, walking into a shop.

Cambridgeshire Police have since released CCTV images of a man that they would like to speak to. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man has been seen "upskirting" a 16-year-old girl, shopping in Cambridge.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 17.

A man was seen using a mobile phone to film up the skirt of a 16-year-old girl, at Tesco Express in Hills Road, Cambridge.

A man with a beard and a dark fringe.

DC Sarah Lloyd has described the incident as "unacceptable" and "distressing for the victim". - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Cambridgeshire Police have since released CCTV images of a man that they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Detective constable Sarah Lloyd, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: “I am appealing for anyone who recognises this man to get in touch with us, especially as it is a very busy shop. 

“Sexual offences of this nature are unacceptable, distressing for the victim and we will not tolerate them.”

A man walking on tiled flooring, with his hands in his pockets.

Police have appealed for anyone who recognises the man to get in touch. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Information can be reported online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 35/35099/22.

Cambridgeshire Police's web-chat service can also be used to report information, whilst 999 should always be used in an emergency.

Anonymous information can be provided by contacting the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

