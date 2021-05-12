Man suspected to have stolen "£300-400" of alcohol in store theft
A man is suspected to have stolen “between £300-400” worth of alcohol as another distracted staff at an east Cambridgeshire supermarket.
An eye-witness said the men, believed to be around “25 to 30-years-old", were involved in stealing the items from the Co-op store on Wisbech Road, Littleport at around 5.40pm yesterday (Tuesday).
“The lady on the till shouted in frustration that there were loads of expensive spirits; only one man had the items as the other was distracting staff,” the eye-witness said.
“He then pretended to get something from the aisle, then I saw him run out with over £300-400 worth of spirits a minute after the other left.”
The eye-witness said one of the men left the store with two carrier bags of spirits and boxes of beers.
“I saw two lads with masks on in the shop, one who was slim and dressed in black and the other in a white t-shirt,” they added.
“The other one who had drink had a head start and probably had the car running out of of the car park.”
The Co-op store on Wisbech Road, Littleport said they will be looking further into the matter.
If you have any more information, contact Cambridgeshire police on 101 or online at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report.