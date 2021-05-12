Published: 10:48 AM May 12, 2021 Updated: 11:05 AM May 12, 2021

Two men are suspected to have stolen "between £300-400" of alcohol according to an eye-witness at the Co-op store on Wisbech Road, Littleport. - Credit: Archant

A man is suspected to have stolen “between £300-400” worth of alcohol as another distracted staff at an east Cambridgeshire supermarket.

An eye-witness said the men, believed to be around “25 to 30-years-old", were involved in stealing the items from the Co-op store on Wisbech Road, Littleport at around 5.40pm yesterday (Tuesday).

“The lady on the till shouted in frustration that there were loads of expensive spirits; only one man had the items as the other was distracting staff,” the eye-witness said.

“He then pretended to get something from the aisle, then I saw him run out with over £300-400 worth of spirits a minute after the other left.”

The eye-witness said one of the men left the store with two carrier bags of spirits and boxes of beers.

You may also want to watch:

“I saw two lads with masks on in the shop, one who was slim and dressed in black and the other in a white t-shirt,” they added.

“The other one who had drink had a head start and probably had the car running out of of the car park.”

The Co-op store on Wisbech Road, Littleport said they will be looking further into the matter.

If you have any more information, contact Cambridgeshire police on 101 or online at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report.