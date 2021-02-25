News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Jail for violent man who repeatedly kicked his ex-girlfriend in the face

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:52 PM February 25, 2021   
Lewis Habergham has been jailed for more than three years following a vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend. 

Lewis Habergham has been jailed for more than three years following a vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend. - Credit: Cambs Cops 

A man has been jailed for more than three years following a vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend after his advances to get back together were rejected.  

Lewis Habergham punched his ex in her face in the street and repeatedly kicked her in the face while she sat on the floor in November last year.  

A court heard how the 29-year-old was attempting to rekindle their relationship when he approached the victim in the street in Cambridge.  

He followed her back to her home and forced his way in, refusing several times to leave. 

The following day the victim pleaded with Habergham to leave but he refused and as she sat on the floor, he repeatedly kicked her in the face.  

He then grabbed an ashtray and poured the contents into her mouth before throwing it at her head. 

Finally, he stole a bottle of Versace aftershave before leaving. 

The following day he was arrested and later admitted charges of breaching a restraining order, assault occasioning ABH, assault and theft. 

Last week on Thursday, February 18, Habergham, of Histon Road, Cambridge, was jailed for three years and 18 weeks at Peterborough Crown Court. 

Detective Sergeant Mike Barnshaw said: “This was a particularly nasty assault and I would like to applaud the courage shown by the victim throughout her ordeal. 

“No-one deserves to be attacked, especially in their own home, and I am happy we were able to bring Habergham to justice before he was able to do any more harm. 

“Tackling domestic abuse remains a force priority and I hope this sentence sends a clear message that we are there for victims and will do all we can to protect them. 

“We would strongly urge anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse to contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247.”  

For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Domestic-abuse/Domestic-violence-and-abuse  

Domestic Abuse

