The East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to reports of an assault near Domino's Pizza in Ely, as it was spotted on a playing field. - Credit: Richard Humphrey

A man was taken to hospital after an assault in Ely city centre.

Three ambulances and at least two police cars arrived outside Domino’s Pizza on St Mary’s Street today (Sunday) following the incident.

One eyewitness said an air ambulance was also spotted on the King’s Ely playing fields on Barton Road.

“As we walked past Oliver Cromwell's House, there were three ambulances and two police cars outside Domino’s Pizza all with blue lights on,” said the eyewitness.

“The air ambulance landed about 1.40pm.”

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a report of an assault in St Mary’s Street, Ely at 1.20pm.

“One patient, a male in his thirties, was transported by land to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with an injury to his leg.”

Cambridgeshire Police have been contacted for comment.