Nathan Anderson, 33, drove straight through the reception area of the hotel in Cambridge Leisure Park in September 2019. - Credit: Google Maps

A man who wreaked havoc by driving his car through the reception of a Travelodge hotel has been jailed for three years.

Nathan Anderson, 33, checked into the hotel in Cambridge Leisure Park in September 2019 and started deliberately setting off the fire alarm, meaning residents had to be evacuated.

He also smeared faeces across the floor and door of the corridor near his room.

Later that evening, he went to his car and drove straight through the reception area of the hotel, smashing the doors and causing serious damage.

Luckily nobody was injured but Anderson fled before emergency services arrived.

CCTV footage captured the events and Anderson was later arrested.

Anderson, of East Street, Derby, was found guilty at trial of damaging property recklessly, endangering life, and was sentenced to three years in prison at Huntingdon Law Courts on September 5.

PC Ryan Parker, who investigated, said: “I am glad justice has been done and Anderson will be spending time behind bars for his actions.”