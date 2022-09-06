A man who beat his daughter with a belt has been jailed for 14 months. - Credit: Archant

A man who beat his daughter with a belt in a sustained attack on Christmas Day has been jailed.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, was arrested on May 10 following allegations he had assaulted a woman at a property in Cambridge.

The man’s wife told officers he had been violent towards their young daughter and she proceeded to show them a video she had filmed of him beating the girl with a belt on December 25.

In the video, which lasts more than two minutes, the man can be seen hitting the girl at least 10 times with either his hand or the belt while she desperately tries to escape.

After the attack, the mother also took photos of the girl’s heavily marked back.

The man admitted assault causing actual bodily harm.

On September 2 at Cambridge Crown Court, he was jailed for 14 months.

DC Terry Bandoo said: “The video footage in this case was sickening. To repeatedly beat a defenceless young girl with a belt is horrific.

“A father should protect his children, but this man decided to take his anger out on one of the very people he should have been looking after.”