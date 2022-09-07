Man attacked by group in city
Published: 8:49 AM September 7, 2022
Updated: 8:56 AM September 7, 2022
A man was attacked in Cambridge last week by a group of up to five men.
At about 2:30am on September 2, the victim was assaulted by the group in Market Passage.
The man, in his 20s, was left with a black eye, an injury to his mouth, and a chipped tooth.
Descriptions of the attackers are unknown.
Detective Sergeant John Keerie, said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack on a man who was simply making his way home.
“I’d urge anyone who witnessed the attack, or has information about it, to contact us as a matter of urgency.”
Anyone with information should could 101 or visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website quoting 35/64094/22.