A man was attacked in Cambridge last week by a group of up to five men.

At about 2:30am on September 2, the victim was assaulted by the group in Market Passage.

The man, in his 20s, was left with a black eye, an injury to his mouth, and a chipped tooth.

Descriptions of the attackers are unknown.

Detective Sergeant John Keerie, said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack on a man who was simply making his way home.

“I’d urge anyone who witnessed the attack, or has information about it, to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information should could 101 or visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website quoting 35/64094/22.