Ely Standard > News > Crime

Man attacked by group in city

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 8:49 AM September 7, 2022
Updated: 8:56 AM September 7, 2022
The man, in his 20s, was left with a black eye, an injury to his mouth, and a chipped tooth.

A man was attacked in Cambridge last week by a group of up to five men. 

At about 2:30am on September 2, the victim was assaulted by the group in Market Passage. 

The man, in his 20s, was left with a black eye, an injury to his mouth, and a chipped tooth. 

Descriptions of the attackers are unknown.  

Detective Sergeant John Keerie, said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack on a man who was simply making his way home. 

“I’d urge anyone who witnessed the attack, or has information about it, to contact us as a matter of urgency.” 

Anyone with information should could 101 or visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website quoting 35/64094/22. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridge News

