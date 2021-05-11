Published: 4:37 PM May 11, 2021 Updated: 4:41 PM May 11, 2021

Man suffers a fractured nose after being punched in Market Street Ely. The incident happened at around midday on Sunday May 9. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A man suffered a fractured nose and had to be taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Ely.

The victim, in his 40s, was in Market Street at around midday on Sunday May 9 when a man bumped into him and then punched him in the face.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for facial injuries including a fractured nose.

PC Lucy Holderness, who is investigating, said: “I would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen this assault take place.

“The man is described as white, approximately 6ft tall with dark hair and wearing a blue top/jumper.”

Anyone with information about this incident or anything that could help identify the man responsible should contact police via their webchat quoting reference 35/27987/21.

Anyone without the internet should call 101.