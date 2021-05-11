News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Punch in face leaves man with fractured nose

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:37 PM May 11, 2021    Updated: 4:41 PM May 11, 2021
Man suffers a fractured nose after being punched in Market Street Ely

Man suffers a fractured nose after being punched in Market Street Ely. The incident happened at around midday on Sunday May 9. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A man suffered a fractured nose and had to be taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Ely. 

The victim, in his 40s, was in Market Street at around midday on Sunday May 9 when a man bumped into him and then punched him in the face.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for facial injuries including a fractured nose.

PC Lucy Holderness, who is investigating, said: “I would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen this assault take place.

“The man is described as white, approximately 6ft tall with dark hair and wearing a blue top/jumper.”

Anyone with information about this incident or anything that could help identify the man responsible should contact police via their webchat quoting reference 35/27987/21. 

You may also want to watch:

Anyone without the internet should call 101.

Most Read

  1. 1 Defeated mayor on 'incredible' and 'some truly awful' people he met
  2. 2 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in her 70s
  3. 3 Firefighters tackle deliberate barn blaze for more than four hours
  1. 4 Boy, 14, to wear electronic tag and obey curfew after admitting harassment
  2. 5 iPads and laptops stolen in school break-in
  3. 6 Village-wide pyjama day raises £1,600 for Cambridge's new children’s hospital
  4. 7 Defeated Tory hits out at ‘toxic brand’ and says ‘James Palmer had it coming’  
  5. 8 Epic escape fail for ‘armed thieves’ who crashed car into ditch
  6. 9 Lib Dem gains in East Cambs send shivers down county Tories spine
  7. 10 Farm shop receives 'overwhelming' response ahead of opening
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stagecoach park and ride

Cambridgeshire County Council

Stagecoach suspends Milton park and ride

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Ross Peers is where ballots are being counted

Cambridgeshire County Council

Littleport tops poll for the lowest turnout in council elections

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Dr Nik Johnson

Special Report

Dr Nik 'over the moon' after pulling off shock Labour victory

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
County council 2021

Cambridgeshire County Council | Special Report

30 East Cambs candidates compete for 8 Cambridgshire County council seats

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon