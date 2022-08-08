Man arrested after making threats to kill woman
- Credit: Sara Hennessy
A man who made threats to kill a woman has been arrested.
Cambridgeshire Police were called on the afternoon of Saturday, August 6 to reports of threats being made to a woman and concerns for a teenager's welfare.
“We were called at about 12pm on Saturday with reports of threats being made to a woman in Longstanton and concern for the welfare of a teenage girl,” a police spokesperson said.
“A 37-year-old man from Impington was arrested in the early hours of this morning (Monday) on suspicion of making threats to kill and malicious communications.
“He remains in custody.”
The spokesperson added that the teenage girl was found safe and well.
The arrest comes after a heavy police presence was seen outside The Cold Rooms music studios in Stretham Road, Wilburton on Sunday, August 7.
Most Read
- 1 Man taken to hospital after city centre assault
- 2 Man, 37, named as A14 death crash victim
- 3 Two attempted burglaries take place in Ely during same day
- 4 Man arrested after making threats to kill woman
- 5 Ely Pride - 'a celebration but also a protest'
- 6 Driver escapes injury after lorry ploughs into back of broken-down van
- 7 Car left destroyed after catching fire in west Suffolk
- 8 Tea rooms left 'gutted' after daylight burglary
- 9 See inside £365k village home that offers 'bespoke and stylish vibe'
Police cars were spotted outside the studios on the Sunday afternoon.