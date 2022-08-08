News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Man arrested after making threats to kill woman

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:15 AM August 8, 2022
Updated: 11:22 AM August 8, 2022
Police outside The Cold Rooms in Wilburton

A man who made threats to kill a woman has been arrested. Police had been spotted outside The Cold Rooms music studios in Wilburton in relation to the incident. - Credit: Sara Hennessy

A man who made threats to kill a woman has been arrested. 

Cambridgeshire Police were called on the afternoon of Saturday, August 6 to reports of threats being made to a woman and concerns for a teenager's welfare.

“We were called at about 12pm on Saturday with reports of threats being made to a woman in Longstanton and concern for the welfare of a teenage girl,” a police spokesperson said. 

“A 37-year-old man from Impington was arrested in the early hours of this morning (Monday) on suspicion of making threats to kill and malicious communications.  

“He remains in custody.” 

The spokesperson added that the teenage girl was found safe and well. 

The arrest comes after a heavy police presence was seen outside The Cold Rooms music studios in Stretham Road, Wilburton on Sunday, August 7. 

Police cars were spotted outside the studios on the Sunday afternoon. 

