Man caught red-handed after series of drug raids
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A man was arrested after officers carried out drug raids in parts of East Cambridgeshire.
Cambridgeshire Police carried out warrants at three different properties on the morning of Friday, January 21.
Cannabis and other drug paraphernalia were just some of the discoveries made.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Just before 6am on Friday, neighbourhood officers carried out three drug warrants in Top Street, Stretham, High Street, Ely and in Chettisham.
“Drugs, mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia were seized and a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.”
The man has since been released while investigations continue, and no other arrests have been made.
Police are encouraging members of the public to look out for signs of drug dealing and any other suspicious activity.
Residents are also asked to look out for signs of ‘cuckooing’, which involves offenders targeting homes of vulnerable people and using it to deal drugs.
For more information on this and how to deal with this, visit: https://bit.ly/3AzWTWr.