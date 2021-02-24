Man who waved machete in front of woman sentenced
- Credit: POLICE
A man who waved a machete in front of a woman has been sentenced.
William Richardson, 19, of Albemarle Way, Cambridge, was carrying the bladed weapon in Ferry Lane on July 24.
The victim called police and officers spotted Richardson holding the machete before he ran off. After a short chase, he was arrested.
At Cambridge Crown Court on Monday February 22, after previously pleading guilty to possession of a bladed article, Richardson was given a 20-month sentence, suspended for two years.
He must complete a 50-day rehabilitation activity requirement and two-year prohibition requirement.
You may also want to watch:
Detective Constable Laura Rainbird said: “Often people think that carrying a knife provides them with protection.
"What it actually does is put them, their friends and family in danger and increase the chances of someone being hurt.
Most Read
- 1 Meat, fuel and garden tool thieves sentenced after multiple thefts
- 2 Mum lifts lockdown blues with joyous cycle ride
- 3 A10 baby death crash: Family unites for major road safety campaign
- 4 1,647 Cambs job vacancies as upsurge in post-lockdown employment expected
- 5 18 rescued from back of refrigerated lorry
- 6 Hospital worker 'swerving' on road was over alcohol limit on way to work
- 7 50 volunteers join litter picking group in just 24 hours
- 8 Teenage cyclists double target after 200-mile charity trek
- 9 Skydiving dad raises £1,623 for hospital that saved two-year-old daughter's life
- 10 Ely Foodbank 'overwhelmed' by 650kg of donations
“As a result of his actions, Richardson now has a criminal record.”