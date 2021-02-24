Published: 11:25 AM February 24, 2021

William Richardson, of Cambridge, waved this machete in front of a woman. - Credit: POLICE

A man who waved a machete in front of a woman has been sentenced.

William Richardson, 19, of Albemarle Way, Cambridge, was carrying the bladed weapon in Ferry Lane on July 24.

The victim called police and officers spotted Richardson holding the machete before he ran off. After a short chase, he was arrested.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Monday February 22, after previously pleading guilty to possession of a bladed article, Richardson was given a 20-month sentence, suspended for two years.

He must complete a 50-day rehabilitation activity requirement and two-year prohibition requirement.

Detective Constable Laura Rainbird said: “Often people think that carrying a knife provides them with protection.

"What it actually does is put them, their friends and family in danger and increase the chances of someone being hurt.

“As a result of his actions, Richardson now has a criminal record.”