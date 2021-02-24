News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Man who waved machete in front of woman sentenced

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:25 AM February 24, 2021   
William Richardson, of Cambridge, waved this machete in front of a woman.

William Richardson, of Cambridge, waved this machete in front of a woman. - Credit: POLICE

A man who waved a machete in front of a woman has been sentenced.

William Richardson, 19, of Albemarle Way, Cambridge, was carrying the bladed weapon in Ferry Lane on July 24.

The victim called police and officers spotted Richardson holding the machete before he ran off. After a short chase, he was arrested.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Monday February 22, after previously pleading guilty to possession of a bladed article, Richardson was given a 20-month sentence, suspended for two years.

He must complete a 50-day rehabilitation activity requirement and two-year prohibition requirement.

You may also want to watch:

Detective Constable Laura Rainbird said: “Often people think that carrying a knife provides them with protection.

"What it actually does is put them, their friends and family in danger and increase the chances of someone being hurt.

Most Read

  1. 1 Meat, fuel and garden tool thieves sentenced after multiple thefts
  2. 2 Mum lifts lockdown blues with joyous cycle ride
  3. 3 A10 baby death crash: Family unites for major road safety campaign
  1. 4 1,647 Cambs job vacancies as upsurge in post-lockdown employment expected
  2. 5 18 rescued from back of refrigerated lorry
  3. 6 Hospital worker 'swerving' on road was over alcohol limit on way to work
  4. 7 50 volunteers join litter picking group in just 24 hours
  5. 8 Teenage cyclists double target after 200-mile charity trek
  6. 9 Skydiving dad raises £1,623 for hospital that saved two-year-old daughter's life
  7. 10 Ely Foodbank 'overwhelmed' by 650kg of donations

“As a result of his actions, Richardson now has a criminal record.”

Cambridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Store manager Rebecca Mott and colleagues cut the ribbon on the new £2.2m Co-op at Sutton near Ely. 

Co-op open £2.2m store at Sutton near Ely

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Alan Bartlett & Sons announced today it will close in June. The announcement was confirmed by director Toby Bartlett (above), pictured in 2015.

300 jobs lost: Alan Bartlett & Sons to close Chatteris factory

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
David Rose from Soham is the only person in the UK living with ultra-rare disease Occipital Horn Syndrome. 

Health | Special Report

Man with ultra-rare disease backs awareness campaign  

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
James Loades, of St Mary's Street, Ely, jailed after breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order by deleting his internet browsing history.

Sex offender jailed for deleting internet browsing history

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon