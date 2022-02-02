Luca Miah, 20, was caught with this machete down his trousers in Barnwell Road, Cambridge on July 25 last year. - Credit: POLICE

A man caught with a machete down his trousers has been convicted.

Police were called to Barnwell Road in Cambridge on the evening of July 25 last year after members of the public reported drug dealing taking place.

When they arrived they spotted Luca Miah who made off on foot.

Officers caught up with the 20-year-old who admitted to having a ‘big knife’.

A machete was found down his trousers and Miah was arrested.

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday January 27, Miah, of Barnwell Road, pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place.

He was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. He must also carry out 240 hours unpaid work.

PC William Evans said: “There is no excuse for carrying a knife in public.

"Tackling serious street-based violence is a priority.

"We will continue to do all we can to take as many offensive weapons off the streets of Cambridgeshire as possible.”