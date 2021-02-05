Published: 4:39 PM February 5, 2021

A woman was struck with a bat when several men forced their way into her home.

Officers were called to the incident in Longstanton High Street at about 8pm on Wednesday February 3.

While inside the house, the men were confronted by the victim, a woman in her 40s.

They struck her with a bat, causing minor injuries, before fleeing on foot towards High Street where they got into a dark saloon and sped off without lights on.

PC Nick Raouna said: “This was a nasty incident which has left the victim understandably shaken.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who might have seen a group of men acting suspiciously."

Anyone with information should contact police either by speaking to a web-chat operator on their website www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/6747/21 or, if you do not have access to a computer, call 101.

