A care worker who stole and used a disabled man’s bank card to make hundreds of pounds of fraudulent purchases, including games consoles and Chinese takeaways, has been jailed.

Micah Archer, 25, attended the victim’s home in Soham, Cambridgeshire, on 23 September, 2019, to start a long-term position as his carer.

But after working less than a day, Archer left and never returned.

Then on November 22, the victim, who has multiple complex health conditions and requires round-the-clock care, noticed fraudulent activity on his account.

A number of purchases had been made at Argos stores across London between 25 October and 22 November, totalling £587, with a number of further failed attempts totalling £679.

There was also another fraudulent transaction of more than £50 made at a Chinese takeaway in London.

Officers discovered the telephone number used to order the takeaway belonged to Archer’s next of kin, the details of which were held on Archer’s records with the care agency.

They searched Archer’s home in Woodland Road, Crystal Palace, Greater London, and discovered the items purchased from Argos, including PS2 games and mobile phones.

Officers also linked further numbers and email addresses back to Archer, who had created them to make the purchases, while CCTV footage showed Archer’s partner collecting the goods from Argos stores.

Archer answered no comment during interview but later pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position. He was sentenced to five months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday (9 November).

Detective Constable Rachel Brown, who investigated, said: “This was a despicable act and a terrible breach of trust. To take from a man he was supposed to care for goes against everything the care profession stands for and Archer should hang his head in shame.

“This has been a lengthy investigation but I am glad we have got justice today and closure for the victim and his family.

“Fraud is a priority area for the force because it can have a profound impact on victims, financially and psychologically. We will work tirelessly to bring perpetrators before the courts and make sure they don’t get away with it.”

