Driver in a load of trouble after cops pull him over
- Credit: Cambs Police
It wasn’t so much what was WRONG with a car police pulled over – the real detective work was find what was RIGHT with it!
The Toyota, stopped by East Cambridgeshire Police, prompted the officers involved to ask :”Can anyone spot anything right with this car?”
Jokingly they added ‘us neither’ before launching into a list of what WAS wrong with it.
Building materials ( the man is thought to be working on a new housing estate nearby) were badly loaded on the roof.
Use of a car “with a load which was in a position likely to cause danger,” was how they summed it up.
Further checks revealed the driver – stopped in New Barns, Ely - had no insurance.
And, say police, he is being questioned and reported for dangerous driving.
Police offered no comment on the sign in the window which proclaimed ‘one step up from the gutter’.
They also declined comment on a sticker on the rear.
“The sole purpose of building this car was to p*** you off”.