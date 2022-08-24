Cambridgeshire Police were called about a distraction burglary in Littleport after a man posing to be a woodcutter left a woman more than £650 short. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A woman was left more than £650 out of pocket by a man offering to cut her tree.

The man approached the woman at her home on Upton Place, Littleport on Monday, August 22.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A man offered to cut a tree for an elderly lady for £60.

“He then entered her property and ended up leaving with more than £650.”

The police spokesperson added that officers believe the man, who was driving a white van, visited the house earlier that same day.

"Enquiries are ongoing," the spokesperson added.

If you have any more information on the man, call Cambridgeshire Police on 101 quoting incident 275 of August 22.

Residents are advised to use certain ways to prevent distraction burglars from entering their home, such as asking for ID before letting somebody in.

For more details on preventing a distraction burglary, visit: https://bit.ly/3dRpu2a.