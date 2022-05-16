Shoplifter who stole from store 10 times in five weeks handed CBO
- Credit: POLICE
A shoplifter who stole from a Littleport store 10 times in five weeks has been handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).
Joshua Green, 30, of Cottier Drive, Littleport, was given the order at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on May 11.
A CBO is aimed at tackling the most serious and persistent offenders where their behaviour has brought them before a criminal court.
They include prohibitions to stop the anti-social behaviours, and may also include requirements to address the underlying causes of the offender’s behaviour.
Greens’ CBO prevents him from entering any Co-operative store in Cambridgeshire.
He pleaded guilty to 10 counts of theft from the Co-op in Main Street, Littleport between March 30 and May 4 and one count of theft from the village’s BP Filling Station.
He must pay £407.08 compensation to Co-op and £131.10 to BP.
PC Daniel Finn, who investigated, said: “We hope this order will provide some respite to businesses in Littleport and beyond.”