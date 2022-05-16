News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Shoplifter who stole from store 10 times in five weeks handed CBO

Katie Woodcock

Published: 4:00 PM May 16, 2022
Joshua Green, 20, has been given a two-year CBO which prevents him from entering any Co-op store in Cambridgeshire.

A shoplifter who stole from a Littleport store 10 times in five weeks has been handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO). 

Joshua Green, 30, of Cottier Drive, Littleport, was given the order at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on May 11. 

A CBO is aimed at tackling the most serious and persistent offenders where their behaviour has brought them before a criminal court. 

They include prohibitions to stop the anti-social behaviours, and may also include requirements to address the underlying causes of the offender’s behaviour. 

Greens’ CBO prevents him from entering any Co-operative store in Cambridgeshire. 

He pleaded guilty to 10 counts of theft from the Co-op in Main Street, Littleport between March 30 and May 4 and one count of theft from the village’s BP Filling Station. 

He must pay £407.08 compensation to Co-op and £131.10 to BP. 

PC Daniel Finn, who investigated, said: “We hope this order will provide some respite to businesses in Littleport and beyond.” 

