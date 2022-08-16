Shoplifter back in prison after stealing on 18 different occasions
A Littleport man has been sent back to prison following a spate of shoplifting.
On 18 different occasions between July 23 and August 9, Leroy Meads stole food and drink worth more than £800 from Co-op stores in Main Street and Wisbech Road in Littleport.
The 32-year-old of High Street, Littleport, was given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) on May 6 by Cambridge Magistrates’ Court.
It meant that he is banned from entering any Co-operative store in Littleport.
At Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (August 13), Meads pleaded guilty to breaching the CBO, 18 counts of theft from a shop, and four counts of breaching a restraining order.
He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison.
PC Claire Skilbeck, who investigated, said: “Meads is a prolific shoplifter who has caused misery to these two shops and its staff.
“If Meads offends again, he will find himself back before the courts facing further time in prison.”