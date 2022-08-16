News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Shoplifter back in prison after stealing on 18 different occasions

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:20 PM August 16, 2022
Leroy Meads is back in prison after stealing food and drink on 18 different occasions between July 23 and August 9.

Leroy Meads (pictured) is back in prison after stealing food and drink on 18 different occasions between July 23 and August 9. - Credit: POLICE

A Littleport man has been sent back to prison following a spate of shoplifting. 

On 18 different occasions between July 23 and August 9, Leroy Meads stole food and drink worth more than £800 from Co-op stores in Main Street and Wisbech Road in Littleport. 

The 32-year-old of High Street, Littleport, was given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) on May 6 by Cambridge Magistrates’ Court. 

It meant that he is banned from entering any Co-operative store in Littleport. 

At Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (August 13), Meads pleaded guilty to breaching the CBO, 18 counts of theft from a shop, and four counts of breaching a restraining order. 

He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison. 

PC Claire Skilbeck, who investigated, said: “Meads is a prolific shoplifter who has caused misery to these two shops and its staff. 

“If Meads offends again, he will find himself back before the courts facing further time in prison.” 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Littleport News

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire fire and rescue service engine

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Two combine harvesters catch fire in under 12 hours

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Emma & Co Hair Design on Churchgate Street, Soham

Cambridgeshire County Council

Council 'completely ignoring' worsening footpath issue, says hairdresser

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The crash occurred on the A10 and involved two vehicles

Driver has lucky escape from Waterbeach car crash fire

Harry Goodman

person
Shelagh Robertson, 75, from Waterbeach, has been found not guilty of causing the death of five-month-old Louis Thorold.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Driver cleared by reason of insanity over death of Louis Thorold

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon