Man jailed for harassment and assault of his step father 

John Elworthy

Published: 11:19 AM July 5, 2021   
Giles Feltell, 51, jailed for two years and four months for harassment and assault of his step-father.

Giles Feltell, 51, jailed for two years and four months for harassment and assault of his step-father. - Credit: Cambs Police

A man harassed and assaulted his elderly step-father, a court heard.  

During one visit, Giles Feltell, 51, rushed in, grabbed his victim by the collar and pushed him against the stairs. 

Feltell, 51, had been handed a restraining order in March 2019, banning him from contacting the man. 

However, on October 16 last year, he turned up at the man’s front door in Littleport and shouted abuse while making offensive gestures. 

He broke the restraining order again in January. 

And, the court heard, did so again on three separate occasions.  

Feltell, of Victoria Street, Littleport, admitted four counts of breaching a restraining order and assault by beating of the victim, a man in his 70s.. 

He was jailed for two years and four months at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (July 2). 

PC Sarah Kelly said: “Feltell is a prolific offender who showed a complete disregard for the restraining order on him. 

“The persistent harassment he inflicted on this elderly man was completely unacceptable and I hope he now reflects on his behaviour. 

“Tackling abuse and harassment continue to be priorities for us and we will do all we can to keep victims safe.” 



Peterborough Crown Court
Littleport News

