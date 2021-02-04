Published: 12:32 PM February 4, 2021 Updated: 12:33 PM February 4, 2021

Cambridgeshire Constabulary dog Freddie found fake cash and a replica firearm at a home in Granby Street, Littleport. - Credit: Cambs Cops

Counterfeit currency and a replica firearm were taken off the streets following a successful search warrant at a home in east Cambridgeshire.

Cambs Cops dog Freddie sniffed out the fake cash and the imitation weapon during a raid at a home in Granby Street, Littleport on Tuesday (February 2).

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Yesterday we carried out a warrant in Granby Street, Littleport, with the help of Police Dog Freddie.

“A replica firearm was found along with counterfeit currency. No arrests made and investigations continue.”

“Well done to the dog doing good work,” said one resident praising the good work of police dog Freddie.

Another added: “Well done, keep up the good work. Take care and stay safe.”