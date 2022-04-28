News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Police issue e-scooter warning after rider stopped on High Street

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:50 AM April 28, 2022
Updated: 10:57 AM April 28, 2022
Residents have been given a timely reminder of the law after an e-scooter user was stopped in East Cambridgeshire. 

One person was stopped on Littleport High Street by police officers after being found to be illegally riding an e-scooter. 

In a Facebook post, Cambridgeshire Police warned that anyone caught riding one for a second time will see their e-scooter confiscated. 

“Until the legislation concerning e-scooters is published, the East Cambs neighbourhood policing team are issuing a leaflet and a warning letter to anyone caught riding one,” they said. 

E-scooter rider stopped by police in Littleport

Police have issued a warning around using e-scooters after one rider was stopped in Littleport High Street. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

“At present, an e-scooter cannot be ridden on a road or footpath.  

“The only place that they can be used is on private land, with the land owner's permission.” 

In October 2020, Cambridge was chosen to host 12-month e-scooter trials. 

James Palmer ex-mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

E-scooter trials in Cambridge were first introduced by James Palmer (pictured), ex-mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. - Credit: Archant

The city is one of more than 30 areas in England to be taking part in the trials, with MPs previously calling for e-scooters to be legalised on roads. 

For more details on the law around e-scooters, visit: https://tinyurl.com/2p92acye.  

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Littleport News

