Police have issued a warning around using e-scooters after one rider was stopped in Littleport High Street. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Residents have been given a timely reminder of the law after an e-scooter user was stopped in East Cambridgeshire.

One person was stopped on Littleport High Street by police officers after being found to be illegally riding an e-scooter.

In a Facebook post, Cambridgeshire Police warned that anyone caught riding one for a second time will see their e-scooter confiscated.

“Until the legislation concerning e-scooters is published, the East Cambs neighbourhood policing team are issuing a leaflet and a warning letter to anyone caught riding one,” they said.

“At present, an e-scooter cannot be ridden on a road or footpath.

“The only place that they can be used is on private land, with the land owner's permission.”

In October 2020, Cambridge was chosen to host 12-month e-scooter trials.

E-scooter trials in Cambridge were first introduced by James Palmer (pictured), ex-mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. - Credit: Archant

The city is one of more than 30 areas in England to be taking part in the trials, with MPs previously calling for e-scooters to be legalised on roads.

For more details on the law around e-scooters, visit: https://tinyurl.com/2p92acye.