News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Jail for drug dealer caught in hotel room with cocaine and heroin worth £1,300

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:43 PM January 6, 2021    Updated: 12:44 PM January 6, 2021
Tony Adams

Littleport drug dealer Tony Adams, who was caught in a hotel room with class A drugs, has been jailed for almost three years. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

A drug dealer from Littleport who was caught in a hotel room with class A drugs with a street value of more than £1,300 has been jailed for almost three years. 

Tony Adams, 29, was being sought by police who found him in a hotel in Coldhams Lane, Cambridge, with a stash of crack cocaine and heroin.

The drugs were found hidden in some plastic gloves as well as a quantity of cash on December 1.

Adams, of New Road, Littleport, was jailed for 33 months at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday January 5 after pleading guilty to two counts of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

DC Laura Ramsey, who investigated, said: “Drugs can have a devastating impact on communities, often going hand in hand with other types of criminality.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m incredibly pleased with yesterday’s result which will see Adams off our streets for quite some time.

“The public are often our eyes and ears and I would encourage anybody with information about illegal drug activity to get in touch.”

Information about illegal drug activity can be reported online.

Most Read

  1. 1 24 Hours in Police Custody reveals woman's bid to hire hitmen
  2. 2 Jail for drug dealer caught in hotel room with cocaine and heroin worth £1,300
  3. 3 Business owner has ‘soul-destroying task’ of letting staff go in lockdown
  1. 4 Family pays tribute to local sporting icon and 'an inspiration'
  2. 5 Viewers react to 'brilliant' 24 Hours in Police Custody: Black Widow
  3. 6 Police discover bedroom filled with cannabis
  4. 7 Alphabet of Ely brings light on evening walks
  5. 8 Federation of Small Businesses calls on chancellor to follow five-point plan
  6. 9 Man due in court for burglary
  7. 10 Police warn of fraudsters sending fake texts about Covid-19 vaccinations
Littleport News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire | Special Report

Wisbech to Littleport, Ely to Upwell - coronavirus cases up to Christmas...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

East of England Ambulance Service | Video

Heroes of 2021 across Cambridgeshire recognised in New Year's Honours list

The Newsroom

Logo Icon

Weather | Video

Photographer captures stunning sunset images of east Cambs flooding

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire

MP and former Ely councillor tells of what it's like to have Covid for...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon