Cannabis factory uncovered at family home in east Cambridgeshire
A cannabis factory inside an east Cambridgeshire house where a young child lived was uncovered thanks to a police tip-off from local residents.
Members of the public contacted officers with concerns that cannabis was being grown at a property in Littleport where a young child was living.
Their suspicions were correct and police visited the home and seized the cannabis.
The owner was given a caution and measures are in place to ensure safeguarding for the child.
Cannabis is illegal to possess, distribute, sell or grow in the UK. It s classified as a Class B drug.
Anyone who is caught with cannabis risks up to five years imprisonment, an unlimited fine, or both.
Report concerns to police via https://orlo.uk/f6U3D