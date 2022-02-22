News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Cannabis factory uncovered at family home in east Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 5:33 PM February 22, 2022
Cannabis factory at Littleport house where young child lived was uncovered thanks to a police tip-off from local residents.

A cannabis factory inside a Littleport house where a young child lived was uncovered thanks to a police tip-off from local residents. - Credit: POLICING EAST CAMBS FACEBOOK

A cannabis factory inside an east Cambridgeshire house where a young child lived was uncovered thanks to a police tip-off from local residents.

Members of the public contacted officers with concerns that cannabis was being grown at a property in Littleport where a young child was living.

Their suspicions were correct and police visited the home and seized the cannabis. 

The owner was given a caution and measures are in place to ensure safeguarding for the child.

Cannabis is illegal to possess, distribute, sell or grow in the UK. It s classified as a Class B drug. 

Anyone who is caught with cannabis risks up to five years imprisonment, an unlimited fine, or both.

Report concerns to police via https://orlo.uk/f6U3D

Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Littleport News

Don't Miss

A fire broke out at The Griffin pub in Isleham this morning (Friday February 18).

Cambs Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out in kitchen of east Cambridgeshire village pub

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
The giant tree fell on Station Road in Melbourn, south-west Cambridgeshire. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Giant tree lands on dog walker amid Storm Eunice in Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Shelagh Robertson, 74, from Waterbeach, arrives at Cambridge Magistrates' Court.

Cambs Live News | Video

Woman, 74, charged with causing death of Louis Thorold by careless driving

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Plans for four additional homes off New Road, Witchford

Planning

Parish clerk warns of 'significant harm' through village homes

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon