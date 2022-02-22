News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Takeaway driver loses licence and has car seized mid-delivery near A10

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 4:23 PM February 22, 2022
Takeaway driver in Little Eversden has had his car seized after being caught driving without a licence or insurance.

A takeaway driver was caught driving without a licence or insurance in Little Eversden and has had his car seized. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

On a busy Friday night, a driver delivering takeaways had his car seized after being caught driving without a licence or insurance. 

The driver, believed to be a man in his 20s took 'advice from his friends' who told him he could drive without a driving licence and insurance. 

He was pulled over on Harlton Road, Little Eversden - four miles from the A10 in Cambridge - just after 7pm on Friday (February 18).

The driver wasn't arrested but had his car seized and will appear in court at a later date. 

Cambridgeshire Police apologised to residents who were expecting a takeaway that evening. 

A spokesperson said: "Don’t take advice from friends - that know nothing about driving licences and insurance - you could find yourself without a car & with a court appearance - just like this bloke in Little Eversden.

"Apologies if your takeaway failed to arrive on Friday night... but unfortunately your driver had no insurance or licence!"


Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Royston News
Cambridge News

