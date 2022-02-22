A takeaway driver was caught driving without a licence or insurance in Little Eversden and has had his car seized. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

On a busy Friday night, a driver delivering takeaways had his car seized after being caught driving without a licence or insurance.

The driver, believed to be a man in his 20s took 'advice from his friends' who told him he could drive without a driving licence and insurance.

He was pulled over on Harlton Road, Little Eversden - four miles from the A10 in Cambridge - just after 7pm on Friday (February 18).

The driver wasn't arrested but had his car seized and will appear in court at a later date.

Cambridgeshire Police apologised to residents who were expecting a takeaway that evening.

A spokesperson said: "Don’t take advice from friends - that know nothing about driving licences and insurance - you could find yourself without a car & with a court appearance - just like this bloke in Little Eversden.

"Apologies if your takeaway failed to arrive on Friday night... but unfortunately your driver had no insurance or licence!"



