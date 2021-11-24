Liam Clifton drove this lorry towards relatives who were sitting in the family garden at Third Drove in Little Downham. His family dived to the side before he came to a halt on the decking. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

A man who "showed no signs of stopping" when he drove a lorry towards relatives who were sitting in the family garden has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order.

Liam Clifton, 27, had been sitting chatting with his family in the garden of their home in Third Drove, Little Downham on June 22 last year when he abruptly got up and walked away.

His family could hear the sound of an engine being revved loudly and when they looked round they saw Clifton driving straight towards them.

He smashed through a garden fence and across the lawn to where the family were sitting, showing no signs of stopping.

Clifton’s relatives dived to the side before he came to a halt on the decking.

Clifton proceeded to use a garden chair to damage a car before punching one of his relatives in the face.

When police arrived he was holding a metal pole which he initially refused to put down.

Officers used PAVA spray to restrain him and he was arrested.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Friday November 19, Clifton was given an indefinite hospital order after previously pleading guilty to three counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detective Constable Neil Patrick said: “Clifton’s actions that day could have had devastating consequences.

"This sentence will allow him to get the support he needs.”



